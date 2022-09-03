Quent Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 763,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 955,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 59,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,352,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,884,000 after purchasing an additional 394,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 58.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.