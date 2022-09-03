Quent Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 763,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 955,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 59,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,352,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,884,000 after purchasing an additional 394,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 58.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

