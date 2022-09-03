Quent Capital LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

