Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

