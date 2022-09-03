Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,111 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 188.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,156.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 217.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

