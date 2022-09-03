Quent Capital LLC Sells 535 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 13.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $1,337,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 2.2 %

DOCU stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $314.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.