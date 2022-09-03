QuickSwap Reaches Market Cap of $21.32 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $65.18 or 0.00329489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

