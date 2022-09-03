Radix (XRD) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Radix has a total market capitalization of $265.91 million and $391,535.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRD is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

