Railgun Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.65 Million (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002966 BTC on major exchanges. Railgun has a total market cap of $33.65 million and $307,473.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Railgun has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About Railgun

Railgun (RAIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

