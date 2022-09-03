Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.