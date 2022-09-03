Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 750 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

