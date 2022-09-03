Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2,525.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of C opened at $48.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

