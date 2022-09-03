Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1,004.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $208.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $268.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

