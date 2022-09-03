Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

