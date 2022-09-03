Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $84.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

