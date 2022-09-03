Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $98,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,795,000 after buying an additional 310,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,113 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $118,232,000 after acquiring an additional 98,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Insider Activity

Tapestry Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.