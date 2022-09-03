Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Get Rating

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

