Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $10,359,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $80.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

