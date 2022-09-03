Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $86,000 Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.35 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

