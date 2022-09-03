Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $244,128.80 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $244,128.80 and $9,707.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.52 or 0.07813250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00163073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00305286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00778083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00593658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

