RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $0.82. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 954,952 shares traded.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 822.29% and a negative net margin of 110.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.