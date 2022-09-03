RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $0.82. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 954,952 shares traded.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 822.29% and a negative net margin of 110.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

