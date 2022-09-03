reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. reflect.finance has a market cap of $199,574.92 and approximately $69.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132218 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034503 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022212 BTC.
About reflect.finance
reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,653 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
