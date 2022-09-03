Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.84.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $580.62 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.28 and its 200-day moving average is $635.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.