Release Project (REL) Price Reaches $0.0000

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Release Project has a market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Release Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Release Project alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001869 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Release Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.