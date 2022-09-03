Renasant Bank Buys New Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Loews by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Loews by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

