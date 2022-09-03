Renasant Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renasant Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.