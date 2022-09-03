Renasant Bank Has $262,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 862,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $67.69 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

