Renasant Bank Makes New $201,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA opened at $332.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

