Renasant Bank Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY opened at $224.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.12.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

