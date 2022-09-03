Renasant Bank Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Renasant Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $519.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.97.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

