Renasant Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 346,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,261,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

