Renasant Bank Sells 234 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.