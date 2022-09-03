Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.25

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Renishaw Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.