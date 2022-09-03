Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 326,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,098,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nasdaq by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after buying an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.