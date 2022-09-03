Rewardiqa (REW) Hits Market Capitalization of $15,530.73

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $15,530.73 and $7.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00088115 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000216 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com.

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

