Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 31,474 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $64,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 162,947 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,374 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 51,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $27,474,678. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

