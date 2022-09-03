Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,142 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $75,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

