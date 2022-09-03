Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $57,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $272.23 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

