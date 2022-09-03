Rhumbline Advisers Has $63.32 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $63,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.