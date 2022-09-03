Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $72,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $118.28 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.02 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

