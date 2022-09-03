Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of American Electric Power worth $80,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 15.3% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.