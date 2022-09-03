Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $68,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.34 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $223.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.