Rigel Protocol (RGP) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $89,034.91 and $290.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132102 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034545 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00083011 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Profile
Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Rigel Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
