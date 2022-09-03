Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $8.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 14.40.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 21.34.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after buying an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $48,279,000 after buying an additional 1,657,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

