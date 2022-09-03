Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 266 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Summitry LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.11. 5,785,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,590,368. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

