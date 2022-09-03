Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.