Rosenbaum Jay D. Makes New $201,000 Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. 887,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

