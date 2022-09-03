Rosenbaum Jay D. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.7% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 181,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 390.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.4% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 800,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,485,000 after buying an additional 130,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,091,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

