Rosenbaum Jay D. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 505,059 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.