Rosenbaum Jay D. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 505,059 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. 4,507,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

