Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $87.39. 2,094,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 609.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

