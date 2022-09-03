Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$79.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE ATD opened at C$59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$60.66. The firm has a market cap of C$60.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

